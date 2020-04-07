Services
1929 - 2020
Indianapolis - 90, of Indianapolis, passed away March 29, 2020. He was born June 24, 1929 in Nebraska to Ellsworth Harold and Mable Frances Fletcher-Collins and they pre-deceased him. Joe was crazy about NASCAR and motorcycles. He was in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and The White River Yacht Club. Joe is survived by his care giver Deborah Bump and his brothers James of Plainfield, Indiana Harold of Savanna Georgia. There are no services planned. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
