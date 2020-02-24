|
|
Joseph Karibo
Indianapolis - Joseph Anthony Karibo, 97, of Tierra Verde, Florida passed away on February 20, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 6, 1922 to Edmond and Regina Karibo, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joseph is survived by his three children Joeann (Mark Tamulonis) Karibo, Jack (Jutta) Karibo, and Roberta (Jon) Bennett, three grandchildren Justin Hixon, Martha (Aaron) Schue, Grace Bennett, and great-grandson Darcy Schue. He was predeceased by beloved wife Betty, sister Eleanor Smith, brother Robert, and many other dear family members.
Visitation will be held at Feeney Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st St. in Indianapolis on February 29, 2020 from 10-12. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in the main chapel at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020