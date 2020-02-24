Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Karibo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Karibo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Karibo Obituary
Joseph Karibo

Indianapolis - Joseph Anthony Karibo, 97, of Tierra Verde, Florida passed away on February 20, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 6, 1922 to Edmond and Regina Karibo, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Joseph is survived by his three children Joeann (Mark Tamulonis) Karibo, Jack (Jutta) Karibo, and Roberta (Jon) Bennett, three grandchildren Justin Hixon, Martha (Aaron) Schue, Grace Bennett, and great-grandson Darcy Schue. He was predeceased by beloved wife Betty, sister Eleanor Smith, brother Robert, and many other dear family members.

Visitation will be held at Feeney Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st St. in Indianapolis on February 29, 2020 from 10-12. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in the main chapel at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -