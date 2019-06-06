Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
1210 E. Main St.
Plainfield, IN
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
1210 E. Main St.
Plainfield, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
1210 E. Main St.
Plainfield, IN
View Map
Joseph Keers Obituary
Joseph Keers

Plainfield - Joseph F. Keers, 84 of Plainfield, passed away June 3, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service in the church. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019
