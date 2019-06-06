|
Joseph Keers
Plainfield - Joseph F. Keers, 84 of Plainfield, passed away June 3, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service in the church. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019