Joseph "Joe" Komenda
Indianapolis - Joseph "Joe" Komenda was born in Brewster, Ohio. He was blessed with 91 years of life. God called him to his eternal rest on April 25, 2019. Joe served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1945-1947, including 9 months in Japan. Ready to try a new adventure, Joe moved to Chicago to further his education. He met Marianne Hensel at St. Peter's UCC Church where they both sang in the choir. Love bloomed and they married in 1952. They had three daughters, Susy, Noreen and Nancy.
Joe worked as a service technician for Barber-Colman Co. After he graduated from DeVry Institute, he became Service Manager. In 1967, Joe was transferred to Indianapolis with Barber-Colman Co. to be Sales and Branch Manager where he worked for 44 years. Later, he worked for Triangle Sales, continuing his relationships in sales of industrial instrumentation as Barber-Colman representative. Joe was very active in several professional societies in Chicago and Indianapolis, including serving as Section President of the Instrument Society of America (ISA). He was awarded a national award for "Distinguished Society Service."
Joe and Marianne shared the love of music. They regularly attended Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra concerts, as well as volunteered as ushers, at the gift shop, or whatever was needed. They began a tradition of taking the entire family, including grandchildren to Christmas Yuletide.
Joe and Marianne enjoyed traveling and finding new adventures. They traveled the United States, Canada. Europe, and Asia however, Grand Cayman was a special place for them.
They enjoyed meeting new people and volunteered at church, Indianapolis events such as Pan Am games and International Violin Competition and many non-profit organizations, such as Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Habitat for Humanity.
After Marianne passed, Joe was determined to visit places they had planned to go and continued to volunteer for Indianapolis organizations, as well as special events, such the World Police and Fire Games and World Basketball Championships.
As a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church since 1967, Joe served as Deacon, Elder, Trustee, Sunday School teacher, and served almost two decades as Sunday School Superintendent. Many children grew up seeing his smiling face greet them every Sunday. He loved children and taught them the joy of giving with weekly collections of quarters for . He also shared the mission with many churches throughout Indiana - to end hunger and poverty one animal at a time.
Active in his daughters' schools, Joe served as President of Skiles Test PFO and on Lawrence Twp. Council. He served as President and board member for his neighborhood association. He was a long-time board member of Binford Redevelopment And Growth (BRAG.) Joe enjoyed greeting people at the BRAG Farmers Market every Saturday for many years. In his 80's, Joe formed and coordinated the highly effective BRAG Crime Watch network. By e-mail, he connected 38 area neighborhood associations. BRAG received the Metro North Crime Fighter of the Year award from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office in 2011. Joe was awarded the Indianapolis Mayor's Community Service Award in 2008 by Mayor Ballard.
In 2010, Joe was humbled to receive the Jefferson Award for civic service in Indianapolis by the Indy Star.
Very near and dear to his heart was the American Legion. Serving Post 186 as Past Commander and Membership Chair for many years, Joe enjoyed many long-term friendships. He was honored to receive the Indiana American Legion Distinguished Service Award in 2017.
Preceded in death: his parents, Joseph and Helen (Molnar) Komenda; sister, Helen Petscher McBride; wife of 46 years, Marianne Hensel Komenda.
Survived by: three daughters - Susanne Komenda-Myers (Phil Myers); Noreen Heithecker; Nancy Komenda Rapp (Mark Rapp); six grandchildren - Mark Rapp (Danielle), Greg Rapp (Stephanie); Emily Heithecker; Kylie Rapp Pfeiffer (Chris Pfeiffer); Kolby Myers; Gavin Myers (Angie); seven great-grandchildren - Trevor Rapp, Hailey Rapp, Chandler Rapp, Brenden Rapp, Evelyn Rapp, Easton Rapp and Eleanor Rapp. Nephew - Will Petscher. Nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law - Joe truly felt the love of the entire Hensel family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church for Music or ; Girl Scouts of Central Indiana - marked for maintenance of Marianne Komenda Amphitheater; Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra or .
Please join us Saturday, May 4th at Northminster Presbyterian Church,1660 Kessler Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Calling is 2:00-4:00 PM, followed by the Celebration of his Life at 4:00 PM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019