Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
Joseph Koon


1948 - 2020
Joseph Koon Obituary
Joseph Koon

Plainfield - Joseph Allan Koon, 72, of Plainfield, passed away April 18, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1948 to the late John (Joe) and Julia Wooster (Stultz) in Indianapolis, IN. Allan dedicated 47 years to his employer Allison Engine Company/Rolls Royce prior to retiring in 2013. He was an active member of the UAW Local 933, serving in several different capacities throughout his career. When Allan wasn't working, he could be found on the golf course or attending his children's sporting events. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, casino trips, Yankees baseball and more golf. He was an avid fan of Indy Car racing and attended 48 Indy 500 races. His love for "the race" quickly became a family tradition that will carry on for years to come. Please raise a toast to Allan the next time you attend an event at IMS, as it was one of his favorite places. Allan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debra (Tapscott). He is also survived by his step-father, Howard Wooster, and children, Leslie Lapp (Alan), Craig Koon (Tricia), Carla Heald (Shawn), Kimberly Ketchum (Ryan) and Kristen Moore (Chase) and his grandchildren, Jake and Makenzie Koon, Benson Ketchum and Carter Moore. Due to the uncertainty of the virus, a Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. His family will gather in remembrance at a private ceremony on Friday, April 24th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Family Promise of Hendricks County--www.familypromisehendrickscounty.org or mailed to 238 North Vine Street, Plainfield, IN 46168. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
