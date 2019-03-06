|
|
Joseph Lenet
Indianapolis -
Joseph Lenet, 69, passed away March 2, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to Erwin and Esther Lenet on January 11, 1950. Joseph was a retired U.S. Air Force Major who loved being with family, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia "Tish"; children, Dr. Adam (Dr. Laura Green) Lenet and U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Todd (Elena) Lenet; grandchildren, Avianna, Sydney, Joshua and Shayna Lenet.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8th at 11 AM at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 North Michigan Rd, Zionsville with visitation at 10 AM. He was a member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck. Memorial contributions may be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center to support lung cancer research.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019