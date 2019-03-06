Services
A.R.N. Cremation Services
11411 North Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-4776
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.R.N. Cremation Services
11411 North Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
A.R.N. Cremation Services
11411 North Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lenet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lenet


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Lenet Obituary
Joseph Lenet

Indianapolis -

Joseph Lenet, 69, passed away March 2, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to Erwin and Esther Lenet on January 11, 1950. Joseph was a retired U.S. Air Force Major who loved being with family, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia "Tish"; children, Dr. Adam (Dr. Laura Green) Lenet and U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Todd (Elena) Lenet; grandchildren, Avianna, Sydney, Joshua and Shayna Lenet.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8th at 11 AM at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 North Michigan Rd, Zionsville with visitation at 10 AM. He was a member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck. Memorial contributions may be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center to support lung cancer research.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now