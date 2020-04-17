|
Joseph Leo Swiezy
Indianapolis - died Tuesday April 14, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana. Joe was a victim of the COVID-19 virus.
Joe was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on May 6, 1933 to Anton and Lillian Fields Swiezy. At the age of three, his family moved to the Fountain Square area of Indianapolis, Indiana. Joe attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, graduated from Cathedral High School and The John Herron Art Institute. Joe had a career in commercial art at the Shirley Cabinet Company, Hamilton Displays and the Department of the Navy, retiring from the art department of Naval Avionics Center in 1994.
In 1959, Joe met Rita Ann Boyle through the Indianapolis Young Catholic Adults club. The two married on August 13, 1960. This began a 58 year marriage of two who enjoyed dancing, entertaining friends and family in their home, gardening, shopping and exploring art and history museums wherever they traveled.
Anyone who knew Joe knew that he enjoyed history, art, architecture, antiques, flowers, books and music. A drive through any town in Indiana turned into a guided history tour for anyone else in the car. He had a great memory for detail of family and world history. We have lost a great well of knowledge.
Joe had a beautiful bass voice and sang at church and in the shower. He whistled and yodeled too! One memory is his singing "I've Been Working on the Railroad" on road trips.
Joe is survived by his three children, Michele Nichols (Wesley), Maria Krach (Dan), Michael Swiezy (Naomi) and eight grandchildren, Joseph and Elizabeth Nichols, Emily, Patrick, Amy and Matthew Krach; Sarah and Jacob Swiezy, and by his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Boyle Bennett, as well as several generations of nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Rita and three siblings, Anthony (Bud) Swiezy, Judy Swiezy Norris and Nancy Swiezy.
Please remember Joe in your prayers. At a later date, family and friends will be invited to a Mass of Remembrance and a reception. Joe will be buried at Calvary Cemetery, Terre Haute, Indiana.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of St. Augustine Home for the love and care provided to Joe and his family over the past six years, and for the nurses of the third floor at St. Vincent's hospital who cared for Joe and his family the last week of his life. To make a memorial contribution to honor the life of Joe Swiezy, please consider a donation to St. Augustine Home at 2345 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260, or Indiana Landmarks at 1201 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202 https://www.indianalandmarks.org/join-give/donate/
Eternal rest grant unto Joseph, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
