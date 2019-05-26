|
|
Dr. Joseph M. Conrad, PhD
Indianapolis - Dr. Joseph M Conrad, PhD, age 71, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on May 20, 2019. Joe was born in Sheboygan, WI on December 13, 1947 to parents, Joseph J. and Emma (Hartman) Conrad.
Joe attended Holy Name Catholic School and was a 1966 graduate of Sheboygan South High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison campus, where he received his Pharmacy degree, Masters degree in Pharmacy and PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences. His study area for his PhD was drug absorption in the cornea. Joe would be so happy to know that after his death, his corneas were donated to give another individual the gift of sight.
While Joe was in Pharmacy school he worked as a registered pharmacist for Rennebohm Drugs in Madison. This is where he met his wife Jean. Jean used to say that "that was the only time Joe was her boss". Joe married Jean on November 18,1978. They lived in Madison until Joe was finished with grad school and then relocated to Ft Worth, Texas in 1979. Joe was employed at Alcon Laboratories in Fort Worth, working on artificial tears. They had fond memories of the friends they made and the food in Fort Worth. They had not-so-fond memories of the heat.
In 1982 Joe moved his family to Indianapolis, Indiana to work for Eli Lilly. He worked in several areas with Lilly, ending his career in 2012 in the area of Quality Control. Joe enjoyed his work at Lilly and was passionate about helping people with the discovery of new drugs.
Joe had many things he loved but his family was always at the top of his list. Whether it was coaching Bill in soccer or leading a Boy Scout troop or cheering on Megan in her sports or taking her to Father-Daughter dances, Joe was always there for his family. The birth of grandchildren was one of the best things that ever happened to Joe. He loved his 5 grandchildren with a passion. Whether it was taking Anderson and Carter on an "adventure", playing dolls with Lila, playing trucks with William or just holding Charlotte, his smile would tell you that he was enjoying life.
Joe was also the ultimate Badger fan. Any football Saturday, Joe could be found at the Keystone Sports Review cheering on the Badgers and telling anyone who would listen how the plays should be called. He loved his Indy Badger family. He and Jean attended numerous tailgates, badger football, an Orange Bowl game and the Final Four. Joe will be missed by many Badgers.
Joe loved to play golf with friends, the courses will be much quieter this year. He also enjoyed his walks around the neighborhood with his beloved dog, Maddie, as well. The neighbors will surely miss seeing them on their daily strolls.
Joe was a member of Christ the King church, Wisconsin Alumni Association-Indianapolis chapter and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma; sister-in-law, Patricia Conrad; niece, Teresa Hallerbach and nephew, Michael Slattery.
He is survived by his wife, Jean E. Ford; children, William F. Conrad (Dana Altemeyer) and Megan C. Schlegel (Ty); grandchildren: Carter, Anderson and Lila Schlegel and William and Charlotte Conrad; brother, James Conrad; sister, Patricia Hallerbach; 17 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great niece; and many other loving extended family members and friends.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis. Additional calling will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31st at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's memory are encouraged to: University of Wisconsin, School of Pharmacy Fund, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 or WAA: Indianapolis Chapter Scholarship Fund #112901679, US Bank Lockbox 78236, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0236.
Condolences may be shared on Joe's online tribute at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019