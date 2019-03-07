Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
Joseph M. Lane Obituary
Joseph M. Lane

Greenwood - Joseph M. Lane, 34, passed away on Tuesday, March 5 after a short, courageous fight with cancer.

Joe was a wonderful, caring man who had served his country in the US Army from 2008 - 2011, serving in Iraq in 2009 with the 101st Airborne Division.

Joe was a 2004 graduate of Warren Central High School. He most recently worked for the US Postal Service.

Joe had a great love for all those lucky to be in his life, especially his son, Sean, who he worshiped.

Joe is also survived by his loving parents, Billy and Tracy Lane; his sister, Beth (Andrew) Elpers; fiancé, Chasity Gordon; nephew Ben Elpers; niece, Allie Elpers; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 7:30 pm at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN.

Joe will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenwood American Legion Post #252.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019
