Joseph Maynard Rickard
Mooresville - Joseph Maynard Rickard, 79, a resident of the Indiana Veterans' Home in West Lafayette, formerly of Mooresville, passed away October 2, 2020. Mr. Rickard was born November 6, 1940, in Indianapolis, to the late Edward and Laura (Maynard) Rickard.
He graduated from Warren Central High School and proudly served in the United States Army. Mr. Rickard worked for 20 years for Systems Scale Corporation, retiring in 1997. Always mechanically minded, he enjoyed classic cars, working with Ham Radios, tinkering with his guns, and shooting. He had been a member of the Monrovia Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Corene.
Survivors include his children, Jolyn (Bret) Prater and Jay (Kevin Dicks) Rickard; granddaughter, Rowan Rickard-Dicks; brother, Charles Rickard.
The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, with visitation there from 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com
