Joseph Michael Battista III
Indianapolis - Joseph Michael Battista III,73, of Indianapolis, died in a car accident July 7, 2020.
Joe was born in Indianapolis, August 30, 1946 to Alice Murphy Battista and Joseph Battista II.
Joe attended St Joan of Arc school, Cathedral High School, Shortridge and IUPUI.
Joe was a proud veteran attached to the U.S. Navy's nuclear submarines USS James Madison and USS John C Calhoun during the Vietnam war from 1967 to 1969.
He is survived by siblings Mary Alice /Mitzi Witchger (Tom), Peg McIntosh, Tom (Sherry) Battista, Pat Battista and Sister of Providence Barbara Battista and many nieces and nephews and their children. His son Joseph Michael Battista IV, USMC, and daughter Rachel Marie Battista live in Florida. His parents and his brother Edward Battista predeceased him.
After his years as a submariner, Joe lived in The Dalles, Oregon working on the Bonneville Dam.
Back in Indiana he was a member of IATSE Local 30, the stagehand union. He traveled with several national rock bands including Reba McIntyre, Vince Gill, and Blake Shelton. Around the country he was greatly admired by his coworkers for his story telling and master rigging skills.
Joe loved driving his motorcycle on long trips, including Sturgis, and the Tail of the Dragon.
As an adult Joe attended NASA Space Camp for several years and encouraged others to do so.
Joe relished his Italian heritage. He dearly loved his country and could be counted on to display the American flag both at home and at the graves of all our veteran relatives for national flag holidays. Joe enjoyed the latest technologies, flashlights, and knives. He was generous in his expertise and in granting backstage access to rock and roll concerts.
Joe lived his life his way and was greatly loved. He will be missed.
A graveside service with Fr Jim Farrell officiating is scheduled for 10:00am Tuesday July 21st at Holy Cross and St Joseph Cemetery, 2446 S. Meridian. Please wear a mask and honor physical distancing requirements to keep us all safe.
Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the DAV https://www.ihelpveterans.org/
or the USO https://www.uso.org/
.