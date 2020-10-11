Joseph Michael Hughes
Scottsdale, AZ - On Friday, October 9, Joseph Michael Hughes died with his wife Susan in the same place she has been for 65 years, right by his side.
Joe was the first-born son to Mike and Mary (Nugent) Hughes; poor Irish immigrants who came to America during the Great Depression of 1929. His dad opened a bar in a rough section of Brooklyn, NY where he learned entrepreneurship, gained financial acumen, and grit, but would often say he got all his best traits of kindness and love from his mother.
A nun from his school encouraged him to play basketball which led to a scholarship at St. Francis Prep where he led the team to the 1948 NYC championship. His talent earned him a basketball scholarship to first, St. John's University, and then to the University of Denver where was given the nickname "Jumpin' Joe" due to his 42-inch vertical leap. Drafted into the NBA by the Syracuse Nationals, now known as the Philadelphia 76ers, he opted to play for the Akron Goodyear Wingfoots for a more lucrative opportunity where he played for two years.
He met and married Susan A Weir, immediately following her graduation from high school. One after the other, five wonderful girls filled their home and because of family circumstances he and Sue adopted five nieces and nephews. And opened their hearts again to his sister Pat's sons.
On a business trip in 1974, he and three friends hatched a marketing plan and called it CarQuest Danny Bock, O. Temple Sloan Jr., and Joe remained lifelong friends.
Although not much for introspection, Joe answered a few questions recently for his family. He was asked how he would like to be remembered. He replied, "That I was a good friend; that I lived my life the way I wanted to." He said the most important things in his life were, "my wife, family, and friends."
Joe was preceded in death by his sisters Pat Callahan and Ann Roth, brother Jay Hughes, and grandsons Deputy Sheriff Jason Mathew Baker and Wesley Joseph Baker. Joe is survived by his wife Susan, daughters Mary Roth, Debbie Hughes, Sharon (Jerry) Baker, Laura Hughes (Tom Strickland), AnnMarie (Greg) Roth Young, Tari Hancock, Noreen Barker, Linda Hughes Hillman, son Mark Roth, nephews Rob Callahan, Tom (Janice) Pepe, daughter-in-law Tami Roth, Grandchildren Conner Spurlin (Abby), John Spurlin, Sarah Baker, Gabrielle Baker, Ale Hughes, Emily Christensen (Dane), Cayley Young, Quinn Hancock, Bo Hancock, Taylor Hancock, Matt Barker, Grant Barker, Alex Roth, Kevin Roth, Jolie Hillman, and Great Grandson Leo Roth- all of whom addressed him as "Chief".
Due to COVID -19 there will no memorial service at this time. If you would like to make a donation, in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Jason Baker Foundation Inc. http://heroesofpublicsafety.org
or Hospice of the Valley - https://www.hov.org
Raise a glass, make a toast to "Sue, family, and friends" ~ and cheers to Joe!