Joseph P. Cummings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P Cummings

Indianapolis - Joseph P. Cummings, 89, of Indianapolis passed away on June 18th, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on August 12, 1930 to the late Pierce and Eleanor (Swarthout) Cummings. Joe married the love of his life, Anna R. Worley, on August 28, 1955. He dutifully served in the United States Navy Reserve (1947-1951), United States Army (1951-1953), worked as a contract manager in the construction industry and 14 years for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at Fort Harrison State Park. He was also active in the community with service on the boards of the Miramar Swim Club and later with Sertoma. Joe and Anna were longtime members of Outlook Christian Church where they truly enjoyed the fellowship of their Prime Timers group. Joe will be missed by all of the lives he touched. Joe is survived by his three children, Scott (Katherine Newbold) Cummings, Brian (Amy) Cummings and Kimberly (Don) Lund; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Patricia McCarty. Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Anna. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 1PM-2PM at Flanner Buchanan—Memorial Park, 9350 E Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Friends and family are encouraged to leave an online condolence or memory at: https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/joseph-p-cummings/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved