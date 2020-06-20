Joseph P Cummings
Indianapolis - Joseph P. Cummings, 89, of Indianapolis passed away on June 18th, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on August 12, 1930 to the late Pierce and Eleanor (Swarthout) Cummings. Joe married the love of his life, Anna R. Worley, on August 28, 1955. He dutifully served in the United States Navy Reserve (1947-1951), United States Army (1951-1953), worked as a contract manager in the construction industry and 14 years for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at Fort Harrison State Park. He was also active in the community with service on the boards of the Miramar Swim Club and later with Sertoma. Joe and Anna were longtime members of Outlook Christian Church where they truly enjoyed the fellowship of their Prime Timers group. Joe will be missed by all of the lives he touched. Joe is survived by his three children, Scott (Katherine Newbold) Cummings, Brian (Amy) Cummings and Kimberly (Don) Lund; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Patricia McCarty. Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Anna. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 1PM-2PM at Flanner Buchanan—Memorial Park, 9350 E Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Friends and family are encouraged to leave an online condolence or memory at: https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/joseph-p-cummings/
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.