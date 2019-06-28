Joseph P. Wohlhieter



Indianapolis - Joseph P. Wohlhieter, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born May 27, 1928 in Indianapolis, Joe was the son of the late George and Stella (Pfeiffer) Wohlhieter. On October 14, 1950 he was united in marriage to Anna (Neraston) Wohlhieter; she preceded him in death on July 12, 2017.



Joe was a graduate of Tech High School and worked as a general manager at Penn Central/Conrail for 46 years. He was a charter member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and active in the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Downey Council #3660 serving as Grand Knight in 1973. Joe enjoyed playing golf and cards, going to casinos and horse tracks, playing horseshoes and bowling. Most of all, he adored and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Joe is also preceded in death by his brother, George "Butch" Wohlhieter and his sister, Dorothy Baker.



Survivors include his four children, Patti (Dennis) Stephenson of Indianapolis, Joseph P. (Shelli) Wohlhieter Jr. of Indianapolis, Lisa (John) Wohlhieter-Hobbs of Boca Raton, Florida, and Susan (Jeff) Moore of Brownsburg; his sister, Rosie Bussell of Indianapolis; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Joe Wohlhieter from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Barnabas Catholic Church or Roncalli High School. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to Joe's family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 28, 2019