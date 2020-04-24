|
|
Joseph Paul Marbaugh
Joseph Paul Marbaugh, 75, joined his wife and the love of his life Karin S. Marbaugh (McClure) in heaven on April 15, 2020 when he passed peacefully at home surround by loved ones. He was a resident of Indianapolis, IN. He is survived by his two daughters, Liz Marbaugh and Missy Marbaugh Wheeler, his son-in-law Kurt Wheeler, his sisters Linda Green and Pam Marbaugh, his nephews, Tyler Spicknell, Todd and David Green, and his grandchildren Abby and Jack Cooper. Joe spent his career as the Owner and CEO of Marbaugh Engineering Supply. Joe graduated from Scecina High School in 1962 and from University of Notre Dame in 1966. He was a proud member of the Indianapolis chapter of the Kiwanis Club where he volunteered his time to help those around Indianapolis. Joe spent his free time playing racquetball, taking trips to Florida, hanging out at Eddy's Neighborhood Bar and Grill, and enjoying boat rides on Geist. His unique sense of humor and zest for life will be missed. A celebration of life will be held over the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to IndyKiwanis.org or VillageofMerici.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020