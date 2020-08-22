Joseph Quintin Blazek



Franklin - Joseph Quintin Blazek, 59, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Franklin.



Joseph was born on November 5, 1960 in Beech Grove, Indiana to Anna Vonita (Watts) Seipel and the late Joseph Blazek Jr.



Joseph was employed by Millwork Production as a construction superintendent.



Joseph was an outdoorsman, enjoying to fish and hunt, and was skilled at refurbishing and carpentry. He loved watching football and wresting as well as playing chess, tinkering, and drinking his morning coffee. Joseph was a loving father and always looked forward to spending quality time with his children and grandchildren, whom will miss him dearly.



Joseph is survived by his loving mother, Anna Vonita (Watts) Seipel, of Greenwood; his five children, Leslie Blazek and Erin Blazek, of Indianapolis, Samuel (Mandy) Blazek, of Connersville, Diann (Marlon Robinson) Blazek, of Imperial Beach, California, Thomas Blazek, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his sister, Vickie (Jeff) Miller, of Indianapolis; his three brothers, Sidney (Jeanne) Blazek, of Greenwood, Robert (Sue) Blazek, of Indianapolis, Jerold Blazek, of Franklin; his five grandchildren, Jade Luna, Andrew Damron, Charles Lee III, Maizy Blazek, Ramzy Blazek, and many loved ones and friends.



Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Blazek Jr., and his brother, Anthony Blazek.



A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at Jessen Funeral Home ~ Whiteland Chapel with visitation from 3:30 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.



