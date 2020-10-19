Joseph Ryan "Josh" Wilson



Indianapolis - Joseph Ryan "Josh" Wilson, 33, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on October 17, 2020. Joseph was born on September 11, 1987. He worked as a cashier for Smokers Choice Stores. Joseph is survived by his parents Olga and Dave Kepler, his daughters Layla Jo Berry and Sophia Rose Berry, his brothers Matthew and Thomas Wilson, and his niece Rainha Simms.



Visitation for Joseph will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at Usher Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. The funeral service will begin at West Park Christian Church on Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. Following the funeral, he will be buried at Floral Park Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.









