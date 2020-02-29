|
Joseph "Joe" Stephan Eaton
April 22, 1952 - February 26, 2020
Joe was born on April 22, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Edward J. and Catherine Mae (Cox) Eaton. He passed away on February 26, 2020 after a short courageous battle with skin cancer. Joe was not a quitter but he knew this was a battle for his life. Joe moved to Texas in 1982. He married his wife Ruth Swierc on March 15, 1986.
He is survived by his love of 33 years, Ruthie; son Jed (Catherine) of Knoxville, TN; Daughters- Kadi (Kyle) Abbott, and Sara (Collin) Young of San Antonio, TX; Grandchildren, Parker and Jack Eaton, Baby Abbott, and "The Boys" Mason, Carter & Easton Moy; Siblings Mike (JoEllen) Eaton; Marlene (Gene) Reed; Kathy (John) Phillips; Patty (Jerry) Schnarr; John (Karen) Eaton; 14 wonderful In-laws', numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, all whom he loved and cared for deeply. Lifelong childhood friend Mark Hidinger. But most importantly his beloved dog Chewy. And of course, all the fish that "got away". He was welcomed into Heaven by his younger brother, Daniel T. Eaton 6 of 7.
Joe was a carpenter by trade and had an associate's degrees in Construction Technology and Business Administration as well as a 4-year carpenter apprenticeship. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Jointers, Local 60 in Indianapolis, IN. He started Eaton Contracting 1n 1989. His most memorable and rewarding projects include Morgan's Wonderland and The Pax Christi Chapel and Retreat Center.
Joe was a dedicated member of the San Antonio Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) for over 25 years. He served as Banquet Chairman for 2 years and Ticket Sales Chairman for the past 10 years.
Joe loved the outdoors and enjoyed a long day of fishing followed by a martini at the cabin with the Baffin Bay Boys.
The family would like to thank the numerous wonderful doctors, nurses and special angels that took great care of Joe.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Skin Cancer Foundation. The family will receive visitors at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
ROSARY: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020, 7:00 P.M., PORTER LORING NORTH
MEMORIAL SERVICE: THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020, 2:00 P.M., PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
