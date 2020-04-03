Services
Joseph T. Yaggi

Joseph T. Yaggi Obituary
Joseph T. Yaggi

Indianapolis - 65, passed away March 30, 2020. He was born November 23, 1954 to the late Thomas John and Patricia Rose Yaggi. Joe married Vickie D. Ruegamer, and was employed as a construction manager for AT&T for 47 years. After retiring from AT&T, he was a regional field engineering manager for Universal Network Development Corporation. Joe attended St. Jude Catholic Church.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Vickie Yaggi; daughters, Katrina Marie Yaggi (Matt Benedict) and Kelley Lynn Kinney (Ryan); step-children, Ryan McKim (Lorena Perez) and Melia Echard (Michael); brother, Anthony Yaggie; sister, Margaret "Maggie" Herrington; and granddaughters, Molly Marie Kinney and Jaden Maelyn Echard.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please made donations to the Humane Society of Indianapolis. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
