Joseph T Yaggi
Joseph T Yaggi, age 65, passed away on March 30, 2020. Loving son to the late Thomas and Patricia Yaggi, he enjoyed spaghetti westerns, grilling out, NASCAR/INDYCAR racing, working on and obsessing over ford mustangs, and spending time with his family. He attended Scecina Memorial High School and was a dedicated worker who spent 47 years at AT&T and after retirement, worked as a field engineering manager until his passing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Vickie Ruegamer Yaggi, two daughters Katrina Yaggi and Kelley Kinney (Ryan), step-son Ryan McKim (Lorena Perez), step-daughter Melia Echard (Michael), granddaughters Molly Kinney and Jaden Echard, brother Tony Yaggi (Donia), sister Maggie Herrington (Mac), and the numerous other family members also mourning this loss. He lived a remarkable life and will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Indianapolis are appreciated.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020