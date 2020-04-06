Services
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 783-3315
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Yaggi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph T. Yaggi


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph T. Yaggi Obituary
Joseph T Yaggi

Joseph T Yaggi, age 65, passed away on March 30, 2020. Loving son to the late Thomas and Patricia Yaggi, he enjoyed spaghetti westerns, grilling out, NASCAR/INDYCAR racing, working on and obsessing over ford mustangs, and spending time with his family. He attended Scecina Memorial High School and was a dedicated worker who spent 47 years at AT&T and after retirement, worked as a field engineering manager until his passing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Vickie Ruegamer Yaggi, two daughters Katrina Yaggi and Kelley Kinney (Ryan), step-son Ryan McKim (Lorena Perez), step-daughter Melia Echard (Michael), granddaughters Molly Kinney and Jaden Echard, brother Tony Yaggi (Donia), sister Maggie Herrington (Mac), and the numerous other family members also mourning this loss. He lived a remarkable life and will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Indianapolis are appreciated.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -