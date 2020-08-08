1/
Joseph Thomas "Joe" Bordenkecher
1940 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Thomas Bordenkecher

Indianapolis - Joseph "Joe" Thomas Bordenkecher, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1940, in Indianapolis to the late Walter and Anna (Wesseler) Bordenkecher.

Joe graduated from Scecina Memorial High School in 1958, and began work at Mack Truck. He eventually was employed as an underwriter at Indiana Insurance/Liberty Mutual Insurance, from which he retired after more than 35 years. Each May for nearly 20 years, Joe joined the Safety Patrol at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Joe and Ann (Sheridan) Bordenkecher were married on June 14, 1969 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, eventually raising a family of four children. Joe was an integral member of the church, serving as a Boy Scout troop leader, All Saints Catholic School board member, usher/greeter, and as a member of numerous other committees. Throughout his life, Joe enjoyed a number of hobbies. He was an avid collector of license plates, and counted every yearly issued Indiana plate among his collection. He loved traveling, and kept a detailed map of counties visited throughout the U.S. He also enjoyed fishing and attending all of his grandchildren's events.

Joe is survived by his wife Ann and his four children: Dan (Kelli), John (Paula), Millie (Chris Weber), and Robert (Julie); grandchildren: Danielle, Colton, Lucas, Lexie, and Harper; sisters: Margaret Kennedy, Carolyn Hines, and Pauline Graf, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, and siblings: Anita Bordenkecher, Charles Bordenkecher, Phyllis Metzler, Norman Bordenkecher, and twin, William Bordenkecher.

Visitation will be from 4pm. - 8pm. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Usher Funeral Home, 2313 W. Washington St., Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 377 N. Warman Ave., Indianapolis.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Usher Funeral Home
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
