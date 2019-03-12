Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Resources
Clayton - Joseph E. Trump, "Joe", 47, passed from this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home in Clayton where he resided with his father, Bill Trump. He found tremendous joy with his family and friends who loved his especially his brother Tim Trump, and Aunt Susie Hine both of Plainfield. The memorial service will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 13 at Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Calling is from 4:00 pm until service time at 7:00. In lieu of flowers, his father Bill asks that memorial donations be made for the health care and rehabilitation of Joe's cousin Michelle Vaughn in the care of Susan Hine. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019
