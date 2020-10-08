Joseph W. Bear
Indianapolis - Joseph W. Bear, 83, of Indianapolis and formerly of Zionsville, IN and Golden, CO, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 05, 2020. Joe was born on February 22, 1937 in Terre Haute, IN to Wayne B and Margaret L (Lawson) Bear. He attended Marshall High School and was a proud graduate of Butler University where he played the tuba in the marching band. Upon completing college, Joe served our country in the US Air Force Reserve. His continuing pride and devotion to his country was evident throughout his entire life. Joe loved all things Zionsville. Upon moving to the Village in 1970, he became immersed with his new and forever hometown. He was a founding father and first president of the Zionsville Rotary Club. He especially enjoyed riding the long tandem bicycle in the Fall Festival Parade where he could wave and shout out to many of his friends lining the brick street. Joe loved sailing on Lake Wawasee. He would take his family up each summer for long sails across the lake and would spend evenings laughing with his friends there. He was a member of the Zionville Christian Church and formerly, Rockland Church in Golden, CO. As a licensed Indiana Insurance Agent, Joe owned and operated the Bear Insurance Agency with branches in Lebanon, Thorntown and Zionsville, IN before retiring in 2001. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Tricia Mess Bear. Calling will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville from Noon to 2 pm with a service following. Masks and social distancing requirements will be observed. Joe is survived by his daughters; Helen (Mike) Adams and Elizabeth (Glen) Fuller and stepsons; Brian (Katherine) Mess and Shawn Mess, his granddaughters; Katherine Adams, Ava and Isabella Fuller, and Natalie, Katie and Alyssa Mess. Burial will be in Zionsville Cemetery in Zionsville, IN. If desired, memorial contributions may be given in Joe's name to either the Rockland Church, 17 South Mount Vernon Country Club Road, Golden, CO 80401 or to the Boone County Humane Society, 5366 South Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, IN 46075. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
.