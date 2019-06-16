|
Joseph William Wright III
Indianapolis - Joseph William Wright III (Bill or "third" to family and friends) left his earthly bonds to take up "soul soaring" on June 12, 2019. God released him from an extended illness which had left him unable to do the myriad of activities that brought him great joy. Bill was an avid mountain hiker, snow skier, wind surfer, racquetball player, pilot, diver, and a three-time martial arts black belt. He was a software designer, contemporary artist, guitarist, voracious reader and most recently the author of two Amazon best selling non fiction books about being a physician in a super-max prison and a large county jail in Colorado (by William Wright M.D.). His major career was that of an otololaryngologist (ear surgeon) in Indianapolis for over 26 years. He was a renaissance man who loved art and music, science and medicine, research and mystery. A big kid at heart, his was the most popular house on the block with his antique arcade game room and early computer marvels. Designing the first computer systems for the Indianapolis Children's Museum, he launched that iconic museum into the 21st century. The last trip he made in his life was to the Harry Potter exhibits and features at Universal in Florida. With lots of help, he managed to ride every attraction he could get into even as weak as he was. His wide grin was the reward for the effort! He had a wicked sense of humor and always surprised people with his keen aphorisms and comical observations of human behavior.
Bill loved people, and cherished his family and friends. He respected his patients and treated everybody equally as deserving of his best care. From his surgical patients to the homeless man who was sleeping under the bridge the night before being put into Bill's care in jail, he gave them everything he had as a physician and a humanitarian. He possessed great humility and dignified every person he touched. He always maintained that he learned and grew from every person and experience he encountered. His humble demeanor set him apart from the egoism and trappings often associated with his profession.
Bill was born to Dr. Joseph William Wright Jr. and Jane Wynne Wright on January 26th1944. He learned his love for medicine from his predecessor father and grandfather (also physicians) and his tenderness and zest for life from his beautiful and vibrant mother. His young marriage to his high school sweetheart brought him two talented and lovely daughters. Jane Wright-Mitchell is a successful attorney residing in San Francisco, CA. Karen Wright is a healer like her dad - a registered nurse who cares for the elderly and is also a nurse in the Hamilton County School system in Fishers, IN. Bill later married Mollie Plummer, a photographer and portrait artist, in 1988, becoming a life-long friend and father to her children as well. Jessica Plummer-Gilliam is an award-winning grade school teacher in Colorado Springs, CO. Jacob Andrew Plummer is a respected and talented architect in Indianapolis, IN. Bill had enormous pride for his kids. He loved them and encouraged their dreams and talents. He was even known to do some "ghost writing", math and physics sidewinding and computer science fanagling for them in their college days!
Six phenomenal (Bill said they are!) grandchildren will carry on their grandfather's legacy. Corporal John Maxwell Evans of the United States Marine Corps will soon move back to Indianapolis to study for a future post-military career, most likely in the medical field. Daniel Joseph Tourney is pursuing a degree in Physical Therapy and was a great help to his grandfather as his illness progressed. Maya Wray Gilliam is a student at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington and is inclined to journalistic travel and diverse cultural enlightenment. Isabel Grace Gilliam is a high school student and gifted artist and writer in Colorado Springs, CO. Samantha Ryan Plummer is an upcoming middle school student and is as athletically talented as she is academically gifted in Carmel, Indiana. Mason Glen Plummer is a grade school whiz bang baseball, soccer, touch football player and artist extraordinaire in Carmel, Indiana. Poppy's (their name for Bill) grandchildren all have a heart connection to one another and have always been a close-knit clan of cousins.
Siblings include Michael Wynne Wright ,Joseph Bruce Wright and Lisa Marie Booher all in Indianapolis, In., and Andrew Woodard Wright of Ocoee, Florida.
Kids of Bill's heart include daughter-in-law Leigh Plummer, Indianapolis, Indiana and son-in-law Robert Gilliam of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A private family celebration of Bill's life will be held on a mountainside meadow in Breckenridge, Colorado, a place Bill loved so much. His ashes will bloom wildflowers forever.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's honor to: The Multiple Systems Atrophy Coalition www.Multiple System Atrophy.org
(866) 737-4999
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019