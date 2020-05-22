Joseph "Uncle Joe" Young Jr.
Indianapolsi - age 92, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on April 22, 1928 to Joseph and Nellie Young. He attended Arsenal Technical High School and was a printer by trade.
Joe was married to JoAnn (Poland) Young. He served in the Navy in the Korean War. Joe was an avid bowler for over 50 years as well as a score keeper and umpire for Lowell Little League. His true love was attending softball games and watching his "girls" play softball which included attending six Little League World Series across the country.
Joe attended and volunteered at Irvington United Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing as a member of Oasis. He and his late wife enjoyed traveling and spending time with his five nieces and nephews and their families.
Joe is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Evelyn Rautenburg and brother, Robert Young. He is survived by his five nieces and nephews and their families. He touched the lives of numerous people and will always be remembered as "Everybody's Uncle Joe".
Burial will be private for the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. We will always have a special place in our hearts for "Uncle Joe" and know he's playing cards or watching a ball game from above. Joe was a great lover of animals and would want any contributions, in lieu of flowers, going to Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue or Lowell Little League.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.