Josephine A. Pleva Nee Staroba

Josephine A. Pleva Nee Staroba Obituary
Josephine A. Pleva, nee Staroba

Indianapolis - Josephine A. Pleva, nee Staroba, age 94 of Indianapolis, IN., formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Milton F., loving mother of Barbara, Robert (Donna) and Cindy (Randy) Jaskot, cherished grandmother of Brian Groover, Andrew Pleva, Matthew Sharp, Benjamin Jaskot, Hannah Jaskot Wauchope, Drew Jaskot and great grandmother of Adrianna, Kinleigh and Felicity Wauchope and Matthew Groover, dear sister of Jerry Staroba and fond aunt of Julie Staroba Detter. Josephine was a member of Sokol USA, Czechoslovak Society of America and Crossroads. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, games, bowling, golf and travel. Private Funeral Service and Interment at Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to or Friends of Bohemian National Cemetery P.O. Box 72746 Roselle, IL 60172 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled by Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, North Riverside, IL. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -