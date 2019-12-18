Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Josephine Day Obituary
Josephine Day

Indianapolis - Josephine Day, 103, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Day, children, JoAnn, Earnie, and Sue, grandson, Patrick, and great-grandson, Adam. Survivors include her daughters, Mary Kirby, Doris Lyng, Sharon Lowry, eighteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and sixteen great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday December 23, 2019 from 1:30-2:30pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 2:30pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
