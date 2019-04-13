|
|
Josephine Ellaby
Indianapolis - Josephine Ellaby
92 of Indianapolis passed away April 10, 2019. Josephine was a homemaker who loved animals and crosswords.. She was preceded in death by her husband, William David Ellaby. She is survived by her children, Arena Speaks (Mitchell), Sabrena Scott (Raymond), John William Ellaby, and Mary Beth Hopper; 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday April 15, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Downtown Congregation, 4850 Martha Street Indianapolis, IN 46241. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at www.alz.org/indiana
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 13, 2019