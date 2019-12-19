|
Josephine Flora Lovell
Indianapolis - 86, went home to be reunited with her husband and her Lord on December 18, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Josephine was born on January 25, 1933 in Danville, Indiana to the late Daniel W. and Judith G. Shattuck, lifelong residents of Indianapolis, Indiana where she grew up. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1951 and married John K. Lovell, her high school sweetheart in 1951. He preceded her in death in 2016. Josephine is survived by her children John K. (lmilse) Lovell Jr, Wellington, Florida; Jeff Lovell, Pendleton, Indiana; Lavina Layne, Indianapolis, Indiana; Marissa (Jerry) Moss, Chicago, Illinois; and Jason (Lisa) Lovell, Carmel, Indiana; her fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; and siblings, Judy Ann (Gene) Fuller, Dan (Ruth Ann) Shattuck and Mark (Luisa) Shattuck. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents and a sister Mary Ellen O'Connor. Josephine centered her affection upon her family and made the circle of her home the embodiement of virtue and happiness. She was always kind and charitable toward her neighbors. While she was originally a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Josephine and John continued their service at the Second Presbytarian and Northminister Presbyterian Churches. She gave freely of her time, not only in her community; but to others through her extensive work for the service organization like March of Dimes and Daughters of the American Revolution. In the home and at school, Josephine was a leader in the Parent Teacher Association for IPS School 70 and active in scouts as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Brownie Leader. She was a fixture for years as a volunteer and team scorekeeper for Prentice and Skiles Test Little League programs. She developed many lifelong friendships through a local Homemaker's Club and ceramics class. In her spare time she was an avid gardener and cook known for her wonderful homemade pies. But among her favorite past times she was accompanying her loving husband to local establishments such as the Capri and Lutz's where he would swoon her by playing trumpet and singing standards such as "You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby" Visitation will begin at 11:00am and Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm both to be held on Monday, Dec. 23 at the Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery's Gothic Chapel 700 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Burial will follow in the Crown Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network would be appreciated.
