Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Josephine Hughes Obituary
Josephine Hughes

Mishawaka - Josephine Hughes, 76, passed away Dec. 9. She married Phillip Hughes on October 3, 1970, and has two sons. From 2003-2012, Josephine Hughes served as Executive Director of the Indiana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW). During this time, Josephine advocated to protect both the practice and title of "social work(er)" for those who had the proper education and training, promoting changes to state legislation licensure laws. Visitation is 11a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka with a Celebration of Life at the DiLoreto Club 2 p.m.-5 p.m. with remarks around 3 p.m. On Dec. 16, Viewing is from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with a Catholic Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com for more details.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
