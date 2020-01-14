|
|
Joshua Edward Bremner
Joshua Edward Bremner, the true heart and soul of the Bremner family, passed into God's hands on January 10th, 2020. He was 30 years old. Born March 16, 1989 in Indianapolis, he was the youngest son of James and Gina (Nessler) Bremner and brother to Matthew Louis Bremner. Josh attended Park Tudor School and graduated in 2008. Throughout middle school and high school he attended and graduated from the Culver Summer Schools program as a member of Company 1.
Growing up, Josh was active in scouting and served as an acolyte and crucifer at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Pure joy for Josh was spending summers on Lake Maxinkuckee with his extended family, water skiing, sailing and bicycling. Throughout his life, he was a passionate, big-hearted young man with many interests. He had friends from all over the world as he had the ability to converse with anyone and cared about people. He loved the outdoors, animals, and nature and was inquisitive about everything.
Josh always endeavored to aid those in need, most recently a trip to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands where he helped in the Hurricane relief program for 3 months. The greatest love of all for Josh was time spent with his large family.
His grandparents, Janet and Edward Bremner and Maureen and Ralph Nessler, precede Josh in death. He is survived by his loving parents Jim and Gina Bremner of Indianapolis and his older brother Matthew (Carley) Bremner of Carmel and his nephews Lucas and Reid Bremner. He was adored by his extended family: Lindsey and David Flaherty, Ellen and Michael Valentine, Sharon and Roy Bremner and cousins Sarah (Mike) Webster, Russell (Dana) Bremner, David (Shawn) Valentine, Lindsey (Fred) Martinez, Laura Valentine, Michael Flaherty and Robert Flaherty.
A service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Friday, January 17, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Culver Educational Foundation for their Summer Camp Program at 1300 Academy Road #153, Culver, IN 46511 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church to support young adult programs, 6050 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46208.
You are invited to visit the website to share a memory of Josh
www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020