Joy Lane Owen
Cloverdale - Joy Lane Owen, 56, of Cloverdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. All who had the privilege of knowing Joy are in deep mourning.
She was born September 4, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of Earl W. Owen and Virginia J. (McNally) Montgomery. She was a graduate of Fort Wayne Snider High School and received her Associates Degree from Ivy Tech in social work.
Joy devoted her energy to helping others, and her passion was rooted in making life better for all animals and children. Her high standards were evident in her every endeavor. Joy was a supervisor with Connect-2-Help in Indianapolis. She had worked with the United Way for several years,
Joy's kindness and gracious heart will be terribly missed by all.
She is survived by her partner, Paula M. Robison; father, Charles B. Montgomery; siblings, Kathleen Brown, Chad (Heidi) Montgomery, Leah Owen, Matthew (Catrina) Montgomery, and Erin Owen; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl W. Owen; mother, Virginia J. Montgomery; and nephew USMC Pvt Joshua E. Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joy to the Owen County Humane Society, ochumane.org or Beacon of Hope Crisis Center of Indianapolis, beaconofhopeindy.org. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family c/o www.Hopkins-Rector.com
