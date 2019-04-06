|
|
Joyce A. Roe
Greenwood - Joyce A. Roe, loving mother, grandmother, and friend, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2019 at the age of 90 in Greenwood. Born on April 1, 1929 in Indianapolis to the late Frederick and Fay (Moore) Nikoll.
Joyce was a 80+ year member of Olive Branch Christian Church and then with First Christian Church of Beech Grove. She worked for Indiana Bell Telephone before going to the Indianapolis Housing Authority as their payroll technician before retiring in 1994.
She enjoyed working in her flower garden, volunteering at the church, and helping the ladies in the Esther Circle run the various fund raisers.
Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, daughter, Kay (Roe) Brady, her husband, Robert Brady; son, Ken Roe, his wife, Linda Peterson-Roe and four grandchildren, Andrew Brady, Alexandra Brady, Erin Roe and Kelsey Roe.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40+ years, Robert E. Roe and brother, Fred Nikoll.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Beech Grove, 75 North 10th Avenue, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 6, 2019