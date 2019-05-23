|
Joyce Alene Bansch
Indianapolis - Joyce Alene Bansch, long-time Indianapolis resident, passed on May 17, 2019. She was 82. Joyce is survived by her loving daughters Pam (Jim) Dickerson of Fishers and Paula Bansch of Indianapolis, Mrs. Ron (Lois) Lyford and Jerry (Gail) Lyford of Kalispell, MT, Kathy (Bill) Hanchett of Twin Falls, ID, along with nephews, great nephews and great nieces.
A native of Montana born on April 5, 1937 to Rudolph and Catherine (Lyford) Strassburg, Joyce spent her childhood in Kalispell, graduating from Flathead County High School. She then moved to Missoula, where she graduated from St. Patrick's School of Nursing.
While in Missoula she met her future husband, John. After being setup on blind date, they married upon her graduation in 1958. Following their wedding, they moved immediately to Indianapolis, where she resided until her death.
Upon arriving in Indianapolis, Joyce worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Methodist Hospital until the birth of her second daughter. She spent the next few years at home raising her girls, and then returned to work when her youngest began first grade. When she resumed her nursing career, she did so as a public health nurse with the Marion County Health Department, where she remained until her retirement. Her work did not stop there, as her retirement found her working as a child advocate in the county court system, and a tutor to elementary school students.
She often relayed the story of how at three weeks old her parents took her on her first camping trip, to Kintla Lake in nearby Glacier National Park, and thus began her greatest love affair, with as she affectionately referred to it as simply, "The Park." Her childhood was spent camping and picnicking throughout the Flathead Valley, along with being active in Girl Scouts, something she later continued as a troop leader for her oldest daughter.
While her heart remained in Montana, she quickly came to adopt Indianapolis as home. It was here that she spent her life gardening, cooking, setting off on travels, and continuing her knack of developing lifelong friendships. All that knew her, know she enjoyed nothing more than time spent sharing laughter with friends.
The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital TNICU who provided exceptional care and compassion in her final days.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at Geist Christian Church, Mud Creek Campus, 8550 Mud Creek Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent House, c/o St. Vincent Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or Glacier National Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 2749, Columbia Falls, MT 59912. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019