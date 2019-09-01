Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Joyce Ann Cochran


1946 - 2019
Joyce Ann Cochran

Indianapolis - Joyce Ann Cochran, 73 of Indianapolis passed away August 24, 2019.

Survivors include her husband Michael D. Cochran; nieces Beth (Craig) Martin and Rachel Proffitt; nephews Michael, Patrick (Lana), and Matthew (Joey) Goldsmith; sister Billie Jo (Tom) Thomason; and aunts Judy Laughlin and Jane Staley.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 4 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington, Indianapolis. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019
