Joyce Ann Cochran
Indianapolis - Joyce Ann Cochran, 73 of Indianapolis passed away August 24, 2019.
Survivors include her husband Michael D. Cochran; nieces Beth (Craig) Martin and Rachel Proffitt; nephews Michael, Patrick (Lana), and Matthew (Joey) Goldsmith; sister Billie Jo (Tom) Thomason; and aunts Judy Laughlin and Jane Staley.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 4 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington, Indianapolis. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019