Joyce Ann Hatcher
Indianapolis - Joyce Ann Hatcher 67 passed away July 15, 2019. She was born September 8, 1951 and was an active member of Traders Point Church of Christ.
Survivors are Husband of 49 years Gary W. Hatcher, parents Wilbur and Dorothy Raymer, brother Mark Raymer. 5 children Stephen, Gregory, Elizabeth Walker, David, Kathleen Gehlhausen and 17 grandchildren.Visitation will be held Thursday July 18th 2019 from 5-8 pm Leppert Mortuaries Nora. Funeral services will be held Friday July 19th 2019 at 11 am Leppert Mortuaries Nora.
Memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Selections- Indianapolis. www. sacredselections.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019