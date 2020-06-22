Joyce C. Johnson
Indianapolis - 80, born October 24, 1939, passed away June 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, at 1pm, with visitation starting at 12pm. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.