Joyce Eileen Eisele
Knoxville - Joyce Eileen Eisele, age 89, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on July 26, 2020 at Raintree Terrace in Knoxville, TN. She was a member of Mayflower Church of Christ in Naples, FL, Golden Gate Women's Club, and Sweet Adeline's. Joyce worked as a Medical Secretary and Homemaker. She resided for many years in Connersville, Indiana; Elyria, Ohio, Naples, Florida and Indianapolis, IN
She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Eisele; parents, William T. Wood & Marguerite DeMoss Wood; sister, Judith Wilson, daughter, Kathy George, stepdaughter Kathy Lang and grandson, Travis Sexton.
She is survived by daughters, Becky (Dale) Darrah of New Palestine, Indiana and Carole Heidlage of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren: Mindy (Clinton), Stephanie, Andrew, Matt, Noah, Emily, Melissa; great grandchildren, stepchildren; Barb Vick, David (Carrie) Eisele, Tom (Beth) Eisele, Pat (Lisa) Eisele, and George (Amee) Eisele; and step grandchildren; brother, Tom (Donna) Wood of Vincennes, Indiana and brother in-law, Fred Wilson of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joyce's services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home in Speedway Indiana. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service. Memorials should be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Alzheimer's Association
.