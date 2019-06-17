Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Joyce Karns
Joyce Elaine Karns


1945 - 2019
Joyce Elaine Karns Obituary
Joyce Elaine Karns

Avon - Joyce E. Karns, 73 of Avon passed away on June 14, 2019. She was born November 18, 1945 to Vera and Graydon McFatridge in Rushville. She graduated from Rushville High School and attended Hanover College. From there she received her Master's degree in Library Science from Indiana University. Joyce was employed with the Indianapolis Public Library for 40 plus years. She loved the library so much that after retirement in 2010, she went back part time and work up to her passing. Joyce enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting, traveling, seeing and experiencing new things. She was active in many clubs including Hendricks County Garden Club, Master Gardeners, Women's Council, Central West District, and The Red Hat Society, to name a few.

She is survived by her husband Dennis of 49 years; loving daughter Megan (Ryan) of Fort Worth, TX; loving brother Dennis (Kathy) of Rushville. She is greatly beloved by her family, library friends and garden club friends.

A Memorial Service will be held later this week at Avon UMC. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 17, 2019
