Services
Geist Christian Church
8550 Mud Creek Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geist Christian Church
8550 Mud Creek Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Geist Christian Church
8550 Mud Creek Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Joyce Hawke Cubbins Suarez Obituary
Joyce Hawke Cubbins Suarez

Indianapolis - Joyce Yvonne Hawke Cubbins Suarez, a woman known for her quick wit, love of her family and love of life died on February 13, 2019 at the age of 77. She is survived by her children Tobie Hawke, Lisa (Cubbins) Davis (Robert) and James M. Cubbins, grandchildren Chelsea and David Martens of Mentor, OH, Hunter and Amsi Davis of Indpls, IN and Allie Cubbins of Pittsburgh, PA, her sister, Sherrie Hanes of Franklin, PA and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Anyone who knew Joyce knew that her proudest accomplishment was staying connected with friends and family including her high school classmates. She was a tried and true democrat up to the very end and proudly displayed Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" book on her coffee table. Joyce always cooked for an army regardless of how many people gathered around her table. Her cheesecake, potato salad and shrimp cocktail sauce were her signature dishes. Memorial contributions to LN Orchestra (Jose Valencia) 7802 Hague Road Indpls, IN 46256 or Mt. Vernon Wrestling (Coach Masters) 8112 N 200 W Fortville, IN 46040. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service at 11am on March 23 at Geist Christian Church, 8550 Mud Creek Road in Indpls. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indpls. View the full obituary at www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019
