Joyce Kay Leck
Indianapolis - Joyce Kay Leck
72 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away January 26, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Jesse L. and Esther (Canada) Pierce. Joyce worked for Indiana Bell in the labor relations department for 31 years, retiring in 2001. She is survived by her husband, William Leck, celebrating 48 ½ years of marriage; two daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Fontaine, Jessica (Bobby) Lawson; four grandchildren, Nora, Laila, Sienna and Aidan. Joyce will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering will take place 3:00 - 4:00 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at Southport United Methodist Church 1947 E. Southport Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46227 with a Life Celebration starting at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to and/or South Side Animal Shelter. You are invited to read Joyce's obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020