Joyce L. Cook
Noblesville - Joyce L. Cook, 79 of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1939 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Curtis and Dorothy Byus.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, James L. Cook; children, Teri Cook, James (Audrey) Cook, and Lisa (Michael) Taylor; grandchildren, Erika (Anthony) Tipton, Adam Taylor, Lindsey (Rick) Posey, Ashley Taylor, Jason (Lisa) Taylor, and Alyssa (Brandon) Pettiford; great grandchildren, Austin Tipton, Landen Tipton, and Holden Posey. She is preceded in passing by her sister, Nancy Byus.
Friends and family are invited to gather at 2:00 pm on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a celebration of life service will begin at 3:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019