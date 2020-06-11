Joyce L. Hall
Fishers - 95, passed away June 9, 2020, one day shy of her 96th birthday. She was born June 10, 1924 in Indianapolis to the late John D. and Maxine Watson. Known as "Betty Joyce Watson" throughout her youth, Joyce grew up on the East side with her mother and 2 loving brothers, "Hank" and "Bill," all deceased. She attended Thomas Carr Howe High School and graduated in its first 4 year class in 1942. She was proud to be elected the Violet Queen in her junior year. During WWII she served weekly at the Service Men's Center and as a Grey Lady at the Veterans Hospital. She was employed by Indiana Bell for 26 years, retiring in 1986. In 2 terms of employment there, she worked as Business Office Supervisor and National Yellow Page sales rep. She loved her work and was tickled to be receiving a pension still at age 95.
In 1955 Joyce married William T. "Bill" Hamilton. During their 20 year marriage, Joyce not only became a mother of 2 but was introduced to golf and to bridge, 2 activities that provided her decades of enjoyment and a wealth of treasured friendships. She was twice 18 hole ladies champion at Hillcrest Country Club and served as handicap chairman. In 1978 Joyce married Gerald G. Hall, gained 3 step-children and continued to share her passion for the game of golf, now at Old Oakland Golf Club where she served as 18 hole chairman. Joyce was an "Olga" player and also enjoyed some city and senior tournaments. The most rewarding of her achievements was to have scored 4 holes-in-one during her golfing years.
Northminster Church was Joyce's place of worship, and she had been a member there since 1957. She treasured her Sundays devoted to God, dutifully watching services live on the computer once mobility concerns prevented her attendance. She loved good food, was a fabulous cook and often donated to the church's soup kitchen.
Joyce was devoted and loving to all of her family and friends. She was always the room mom, girl scout cookie chairman, hands-on Grandma or whatever her loved ones needed her to be at the time. She greeted everyone with a warm smile and encouraging words and made a concerted effort to bring joy to others on a daily basis. Never shy about sharing her opinion and special charm, she has left us with a wealth of fond memories to cherish.
Visitation for those who feel comfortable will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 pm. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. Please put your health and safety before your desire to stop by. We understand.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gerald G. Hall; children, William W. Hamilton and Pamela Hamilton Mahoney (Jack); step-children, Steven G. Hall (Sherry), Lawrence L. Hall (Lisa) and Victoria A. Ogline (Fred); and grandchildren, Michael H. Mahoney (Alexandra), William W. Mahoney (Katherine), Madeline A. Mahoney, Jennifer Kistler (Matthew) and Bryan G. Hall. Two brothers, Lowell "Hank" and William Watson, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Northminster Presbyterian Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.