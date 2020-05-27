Joyce L. ThomanIndianapolis - Joyce L. Thoman (11/16/1934 - 5/25/2020) was born to Ralph and Ruby Fetters in Bluffton, IN. She was preceded in death by her 4 siblings: Max Fetters, Kenneth Fetters, Jerry Fetters, and Janet VanZant. She was a retired nurse as well as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Rex Thoman and her 6 children: Reginald Thoman (Linda), Scott Thoman, Jennifer Whaley (Richard), Timothy Thoman (Catherine), Radford Thoman (Shelly), and Steven Thoman (Michelle); along with 18 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Calling will take place at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4-7 pm.