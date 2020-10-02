Joyce Lee (Nokes) Ribble
Joyce Lee (Nokes) Ribble died September 8, 2020, from ovarian cancer, at age 68. She was the daughter of Oliver Nokes and Leila "Lee" (Adkins) Nokes. Joyce grew up in Clarksville, Indiana, where her father was a pipefitter and welder at the Colgate-Palmolive plant and her mother was a salesperson and buyer for a clothing store.
Joyce graduated from Clarksville High School in 1970. She attended Indiana University (Bloomington) and graduated in 1974 with a degree in psychology. After college Joyce was a counselor for Indiana Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Blind Division, at offices in Gary and Indianapolis. She also worked at Wabash Center in Lafayette. Joyce then attended the Indiana University School of Social Work in Indianapolis and earned a master's degree in social work in 1983. She subsequently worked at the Indiana Department on Aging and United Way of Central Indiana.
Joyce later worked for the Indiana Arts Commission, where she became assistant director. While at the Arts Commision she worked to increase funding for small arts organizations around the state. She was also a volunteer docent at the Eiteljorg Museum. Joyce made jewelry, which she sold at various art fairs and in retail stores, under the name New Leaf Designs. For several years she was the principal organizer of Clarkfest, an annual arts fair in her hometown of Clarksville.
Joyce and her husband, John, were married in Lafayette in 1980. They traveled extensively in the western United States. Joyce especially enjoyed the coasts of Oregon and northern California, Yosemite National Park, and the Grand Canyon. Joyce and John camped and hiked at the Grand Canyon many times, including a four day hike across the Canyon from the north to the south rim. Joyce was a novice skier, but she once skied at Telluride. She fell many times, but she got back up and tried again.
Joyce always enjoyed the company of cats, including the late Simon, Schuster, Little Bear, and Harry. Her current cats, Ursa, Ubu, and Gracie, miss having her with them on the back porch, as they watch the birds and chipmunks.
Joyce believed her work should always be about helping others. She was especially concerned about gaining recognition for people who were underappreciated by society. As a reminder, she kept a piece of paper taped to the edge of her computer screen with some lines from Thomas Gray's Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard:
Full many a gem of purest ray serene,
The dark unfathomed caves of ocean bear:
Full many a flower is born to blush unseen,
And waste its sweetness on the desert air.
Joyce is survived by her husband, John Ribble, a retired former employee of the Public Defender of Indiana and Indiana Vocational Rehabilitation Services. Joyce is also survived by her sister, Cynthia Nokes, of Eugene, Oregon, brothers, Gary (Jack) and Ted Nokes, of the Clarksville area, John's sister and her husband, Jayne and Eric Hopper, of Muncie, Jayne's children Scott Woods and Kelli Mong, Kelli's husband Mike and their son Clayton.
Joyce's family thanks all the medical staff involved in her treatment and care. Please send contributions to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (www.orcahope.org
).