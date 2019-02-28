|
|
Joyce M. Crowell
Edgewood, Kentucky - 89, formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice. Born in Concord, MA, Joyce grew up in nearby Stow. At 18 she joined the Army and was proud to serve her country during the Korean War as a WAC corporal in Antioch, CA. Joyce later moved to Indianapolis where she launched her career as advertising manager for CVS Pharmacy (formerly Hook's Drug Store), a position which she held for 24 years before retiring in 1985. Joyce's love for animals and for helping people blended together in 1977 when she co-founded Spay-Neuter Services of Indiana (SNSI). She was a longtime member of the Indianapolis American Legion Post #438 and a gold card member of the Indianapolis Advertising Club.
Joyce leaves behind her dear friend, Georgianne Schilling; sister, Dorothy L'Homme; niece, Melissa L'Homme; brothers, David and Ralph Crowell; and many friends "back home in Indiana." Preferring to donate her body to the University of Cincinnati Medical Research Center, Joyce requested that there be no memorial service. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood, IN, at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to Spay-Neuter-Services of Indiana, 1100 W. 42nd Street, Ste. 2015, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019