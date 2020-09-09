1/1
Joyce Mae (Dulworth) Bailey
Joyce Mae Bailey (Dulworth)

Avon - Joyce Mae Bailey (Dulworth) 79, of Avon, IN passed away peacefully at her favorite daughters' home (Janet and Maria) in Asheville, NC surrounded by her cats, granddogs and favorite son Jeff.

Joyce was born May 24, 1941 in Albany, Kentucky to E.J. Dulworth and Norma Mae Dulworth (Hummel). Her mother passed away before she was even a year old in Clay County, TN. Her female relatives took her in as was customary in those days and her father came and took her to Indiana to live with him against their wishes. The judge that granted him custody of Joyce ended up being her future husband's grandfather, Judge Ben Bailey, although they never knew that fact until after they met in Indianapolis in 1960. What are the chances? Must have been fate!

Joyce was married to Thomas Bennett Bailey on October 29, 1960 and he preceded her in death in December of 2019. They were married 59 years. Her brothers Jerry and James as well as her sisters Linda, Phyllis and Judy also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her beloved brother Michael Dulworth and precious sister Barbara Sutton, as well as all of her favorite nephews and nieces who have been so good to her over the years. She also had a special sister-in law, Frances Bailey Tayse of Carlisle, Ohio, who was one of her oldest bestest friends. Joyce loved all her friends, but she held her beloved friendship with Jan Miller the closest to her heart.

Her favorite daughters Janet and Maria of Asheville, NC and favorite son Jeff and fiancee' Bonnie of Florence, KY will miss her dearly, as she was the strongest and hardest working person they ever knew.

Joyce retired from Avon Community Schools, working in Transportation Department for over 20 years.

Joyce chose to be cremated with a private service for immediate family. There will be a celebration of life for Joyce to be announced at a later date.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
