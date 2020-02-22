Services
Joyce Nadine (Sterling) Joyner


1937 - 2020
Joyce Nadine (Sterling) Joyner Obituary
Joyce Nadine (Sterling) Joyner

Indianapolis - Joyce Nadine (Sterling) Joyner, Indianapolis, was born June 21, 1937, and entered her Heavenly Home on February 20, 2020.

On Tuesday February 25, there will be a Funeral Mass Celebrating her Life at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 North Michigan Road with private interment.

Her memberships include St. Monica Catholic Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The Indianapolis Chapter of The Links, Inc., The Drifters, The Book Lovers Club and The Northeasterners. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marian College, and Master of Arts degree from SPEA-Indiana University.

The widow of Dr. John E. Joyner, she leaves to cherish her memory her children, Sheryl D. Joyner, John E. Joyner, III and Monica L. Joyner, M.D.; grandchildren, Kamela Fleming, Chloe (Cai) Wentland and Taylor Wentland.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary contributions be directed to the church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
