Joyce (Williams) Pfennig



Indianapolis - Joyce (Williams) Pfennig, 83, of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. Joyce was born in Cythiana, KY on November 24, 1936 to Sanford and Ida (Flynn) Williams. Joyce attended and graduated from Reading High School in Reading, OH. As the past Financial Aid Director for Marion College and Ivy Tech Community College, her career path helped many individuals with their financial needs while attaining their career and life goals. All three sons attended St. Michael's and Cardinal Ritter High School. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; brother Howard Williams; and sisters Irene Williams-Sowders and JoAnn Randolph. She is survived by her loving and devoted family; sons Jim (Theresa) Pfennig, Joe (Dianne) Pfennig and Jeff Pfennig; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A private family only graveside service and interment for Joyce will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN.









